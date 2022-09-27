IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

