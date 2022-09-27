IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,220 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

