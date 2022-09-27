Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

