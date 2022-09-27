Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 134.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 424,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

