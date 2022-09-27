Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

MRVL stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

