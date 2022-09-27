Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tenneco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tenneco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Price Performance

Tenneco stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

