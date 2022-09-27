Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unilever by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 543,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

