Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,429,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,879,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

