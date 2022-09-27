Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 531.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

