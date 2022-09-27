Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,373,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

