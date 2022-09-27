Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.