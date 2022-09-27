Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $100.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.