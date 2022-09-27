Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.51 and its 200-day moving average is $298.99. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

