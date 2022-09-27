Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 316 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

