HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

