HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.