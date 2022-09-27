Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 1,635 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 48.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

