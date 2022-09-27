Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

