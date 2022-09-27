Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $1,669.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.04 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,923.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,034.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

