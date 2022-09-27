NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NEP stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

