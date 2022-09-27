Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.9 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

