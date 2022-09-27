Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $563,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.