HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

