HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

