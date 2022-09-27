Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.