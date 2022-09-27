Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VB opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.54.

