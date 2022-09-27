Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

