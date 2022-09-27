Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Progress Software by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

