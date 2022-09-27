Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 166.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

