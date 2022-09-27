Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 107.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

