IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

