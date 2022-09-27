Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 764 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

