Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,336 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.