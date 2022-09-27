Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,024.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

