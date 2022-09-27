British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

