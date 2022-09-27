Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $1.75

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.