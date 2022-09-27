Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 492,521 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 10.87% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

