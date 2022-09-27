Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 492,521 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 10.87% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.