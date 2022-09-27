Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms recently commented on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

RIGL opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

