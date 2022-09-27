Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $362,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Shares of OVV opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

