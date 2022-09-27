Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,192,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

