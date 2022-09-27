Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $385,000 in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 1.2 %

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.