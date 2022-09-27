2,801 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

