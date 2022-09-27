U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

