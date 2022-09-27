Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

