Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 655,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE SLF opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

