Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $261,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Nutrien stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

