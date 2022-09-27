T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,522,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

