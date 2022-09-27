Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 31,265 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 31,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 890,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $148,058.48.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.