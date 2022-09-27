HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

