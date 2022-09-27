HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

